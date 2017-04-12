Mid-Columbia TV/Radio sports listings for week of April 11-16

Wednesday, April 12
Television
GOLF
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship
MLB
10 a.m., MLB — Tampa Bay at N.Y.Yankees OR Minnesota at Detroit
5 p.m., MLB — L.A.Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Oakland at Kansas City
7 p.m., ROOT — Houston at Seattle
NBA
5 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at Indiana
7:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Portland
NHL
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, teams TBA
7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, teams TBA
SOCCER
11:30 a.m., FS1 — UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs.Read Madrid
11:30 a.m., FS2 — UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid vs.Leicester City
RADIO
MLB
7 p.m., ESPN 1340 AM — Houston at Seattle
NBA
7:30 p.m., KTIX 1240 AM — New Orleans at Portland
Thursday, April 13
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m., BTN — Indiana spring game, at Bloomington, Ind.(delayed)
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — European PGA Tour Trophee Hassan II
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour RBC Heritage
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship
MLB
11 a.m., MLB — L.A.Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Minnesota at Detroit
2 p.m., MLB — Texas at L.A.Angels (joined in progress)
4 p.m., MLB — Baltimore at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at N.Y.Yankees
NHL
4 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Toronto at Washington
5 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Nashville at Chicago
7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Calgary at Anaheim
SOCCER
Noon, FS1 — UEFA Europa League, RSC Anderlecht vs.Manchester United
Noon, FS2 — UEFA Europa League, AFC Ajax vs.Schalke
WNBA
4 p.m., ESPN2 — 2017 WNBA Draft, at New York
Friday, April 14
Television
AUTO RACING
8 a.m., NBCSN — Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix practice
BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ESPN2 — High school, Jordan Brand Classic, East vs.West
BOXING
7 p.m., SHO — Dmitry Bivol vs.Samuel Clarkson, WBA interim light heavyweight title
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m., FS1 — Oklahoma St.at Kansas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m,.SEC — Kentucky spring game, at Lexington, Ky.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
10 a.m., ESPN2 — Women, NCAA Championships
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — European PGA Tour Trophee Hassan II
3:30 a.m., GOLF — Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, second round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C.
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship
MLB
11 a.m., MLB — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m., MLB — St.Louis at N.Y.Yankees OR Baltimore at at Toronto
7 p.m., ROOT — Houston at Seattle
RUGBY
11:30 a.m., NBCSN — English Premiership, Harlequins vs.Exeter
SOCCER
4 p.m., ESPN — MLS, New York City at Philadelphia
NHL
4 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Playoffs, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal
5 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, St. Louis at Minnesota
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, San Jose at Edmonton
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., KONA 610 AM — Washington St. at Arizona St.
MLB
7 p.m., ESPN 1340 AM — Houston at Seattle
Saturday, April 15
Television
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m., NBCSN — Formula One qualifying (delay)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon, ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m., SEC — Missouri spring game
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, third round, at Rabat, Morocco
6:30 a.m., GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, third round, at Rabat, Morocco
10 a.m., GOLF; noon, CBS — PGA Tour, RBC Heritage
Noon, GOLF — Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m., FOX — UFC Fight Night, prelims
5 p.m., FOX — UFC Fight Night, Johnson vs.Reis
MLB
10 a.m., MLB — St.Louis-N.Y.Yankees OR Philadelphia-Washington
1 p.m., FS1 — Detroit at Cleveland
4 p.m., FS1 — San DIego at Cleveland
6 p.m., ROOT — Texas at Seattle
7 p.m., MLB — Arizona-L.A.Dodgers
NBA
Noon, ABC — NBA Playoffs, first round
2:30 p.m., ESPN — NBA Playoffs, first round
5 p.m., ESPN — NBA Playoffs, first round
7:30 p.m., ESPN — NBA Playoffs, first round
NHL
Noon, NBC — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Boston at Ottawa
4 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tonoto at Washington
5 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Nashville at Chicago
7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Calgary at Anaheim
RUGBY
11 a.m., NBCSN — English Premiership, Leicester vs. Newcastle
SOCCER
4:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier, Bournemouth at Tottenham
6:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs.Eintracht Frankfurt
7 a.m., CNBC — Premier, Leicester City at Crystal Palace
7 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League
9:30 a.m., FOX — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs.Bayern Munich
9:30 a.m., NBC — Premier, Manchester City at Southampton
Noon, FOX — MLS, Los Angeles at Orlando City
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m., KONA 610 AM — Washington St. at Arizona St.
MLB
6 p.m., ESPN 1340 AM — Texas at Seattle
Sunday, April 16
Television
AUTO RACING
4 a.m., FS1 — FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Silverstone
7:30 a.m., CNBC — Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix
BOWLING
10 a.m., ESPN — PBA Tour, Roth/Holman Doubles Championship
COLLEGE BOWLING
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Women, NCAA Championship (taped)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, ESPN — Missouri at Auburn
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup
6:30 a.m., GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II
10 a.m., GOLF; noon, CBS — PGA Tour, RBC Heritage
Noon, GOLF — Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, at Duluth, Ga.
MLB
10:30 a.m., MLB — Tampa Bay-Boston OR Philadelphia-Washington
1 p.m., ROOT — Texas at Seattle
5 p.m., ESPN — St.Louis at N.Y.Yankees
NBA
Noon, ABC — NBA Playoffs, first round
2:30 p.m., TNT — NBA Playoffs, first round
5 p.m.,. TNT — NBA Playoffs, first round
7:30 p.m., TNT — NBA Playoffs, first round
NHL
Noon, NBC — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Minnesota at St. Louis
3 p.m., CNBC — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Pittsburgh at Columbus
4 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Montreal at N.Y. Rangers
7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Edmonto at San Jose
RUGBY
11 a.m., NBCSN — English Premiership, Northampton vs.Saracens
SOCCER
5:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier, Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion
6:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs.Hamburg
8 a.m., NBCSN — Premier, Chelsea at Manchester United
8:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga, Darmstadt vs.Schalke
RADIO
MLB
1 p.m., ESPN 1340 AM — Texas at Seattle
Comments