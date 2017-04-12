Sports

April 12, 2017 12:16 AM

Mid-Columbia TV/Radio sports listings for week of April 11-16

Wednesday, April 12

Television

GOLF

4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship

MLB

10 a.m., MLB — Tampa Bay at N.Y.Yankees OR Minnesota at Detroit

5 p.m., MLB — L.A.Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Oakland at Kansas City

7 p.m., ROOT — Houston at Seattle

NBA

5 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at Indiana

7:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Portland

NHL

4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, teams TBA

7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, teams TBA

SOCCER

11:30 a.m., FS1 — UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs.Read Madrid

11:30 a.m., FS2 — UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid vs.Leicester City

RADIO

MLB

7 p.m., ESPN 1340 AM — Houston at Seattle

NBA

7:30 p.m., KTIX 1240 AM — New Orleans at Portland

Thursday, April 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m., FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m., BTN — Indiana spring game, at Bloomington, Ind.(delayed)

GOLF

3:30 a.m., GOLF — European PGA Tour Trophee Hassan II

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour RBC Heritage

4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship

MLB

11 a.m., MLB — L.A.Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Minnesota at Detroit

2 p.m., MLB — Texas at L.A.Angels (joined in progress)

4 p.m., MLB — Baltimore at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at N.Y.Yankees

NHL

4 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Toronto at Washington

5 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Nashville at Chicago

7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Calgary at Anaheim

SOCCER

Noon, FS1 — UEFA Europa League, RSC Anderlecht vs.Manchester United

Noon, FS2 — UEFA Europa League, AFC Ajax vs.Schalke

WNBA

4 p.m., ESPN2 — 2017 WNBA Draft, at New York

Friday, April 14

Television

AUTO RACING

8 a.m., NBCSN — Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix practice

BASKETBALL

5 p.m., ESPN2 — High school, Jordan Brand Classic, East vs.West

BOXING

7 p.m., SHO — Dmitry Bivol vs.Samuel Clarkson, WBA interim light heavyweight title

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m., FS1 — Oklahoma St.at Kansas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m,.SEC — Kentucky spring game, at Lexington, Ky.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

10 a.m., ESPN2 — Women, NCAA Championships

GOLF

3:30 a.m., GOLF — European PGA Tour Trophee Hassan II

3:30 a.m., GOLF — Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, second round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C.

4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship

MLB

11 a.m., MLB — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m., MLB — St.Louis at N.Y.Yankees OR Baltimore at at Toronto

7 p.m., ROOT — Houston at Seattle

RUGBY

11:30 a.m., NBCSN — English Premiership, Harlequins vs.Exeter

SOCCER

4 p.m., ESPN — MLS, New York City at Philadelphia

NHL

4 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Playoffs, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal

5 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, St. Louis at Minnesota

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, San Jose at Edmonton

RADIO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m., KONA 610 AM — Washington St. at Arizona St.

MLB

7 p.m., ESPN 1340 AM — Houston at Seattle

Saturday, April 15

Television

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m., NBCSN — Formula One qualifying (delay)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon, ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m., SEC — Missouri spring game

GOLF

3:30 a.m., GOLF — Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, third round, at Rabat, Morocco

6:30 a.m., GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, third round, at Rabat, Morocco

10 a.m., GOLF; noon, CBS — PGA Tour, RBC Heritage

Noon, GOLF — Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic

4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m., FOX — UFC Fight Night, prelims

5 p.m., FOX — UFC Fight Night, Johnson vs.Reis

MLB

10 a.m., MLB — St.Louis-N.Y.Yankees OR Philadelphia-Washington

1 p.m., FS1 — Detroit at Cleveland

4 p.m., FS1 — San DIego at Cleveland

6 p.m., ROOT — Texas at Seattle

7 p.m., MLB — Arizona-L.A.Dodgers

NBA

Noon, ABC — NBA Playoffs, first round

2:30 p.m., ESPN — NBA Playoffs, first round

5 p.m., ESPN — NBA Playoffs, first round

7:30 p.m., ESPN — NBA Playoffs, first round

NHL

Noon, NBC — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Boston at Ottawa

4 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tonoto at Washington

5 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Nashville at Chicago

7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Calgary at Anaheim

RUGBY

11 a.m., NBCSN — English Premiership, Leicester vs. Newcastle

SOCCER

4:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier, Bournemouth at Tottenham

6:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs.Eintracht Frankfurt

7 a.m., CNBC — Premier, Leicester City at Crystal Palace

7 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League

9:30 a.m., FOX — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs.Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m., NBC — Premier, Manchester City at Southampton

Noon, FOX — MLS, Los Angeles at Orlando City

RADIO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m., KONA 610 AM — Washington St. at Arizona St.

MLB

6 p.m., ESPN 1340 AM — Texas at Seattle

Sunday, April 16

Television

AUTO RACING

4 a.m., FS1 — FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Silverstone

7:30 a.m., CNBC — Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix

BOWLING

10 a.m., ESPN — PBA Tour, Roth/Holman Doubles Championship

COLLEGE BOWLING

5 p.m., ESPN2 — Women, NCAA Championship (taped)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon, ESPN — Missouri at Auburn

GOLF

3:30 a.m., GOLF — Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup

6:30 a.m., GOLF — European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II

10 a.m., GOLF; noon, CBS — PGA Tour, RBC Heritage

Noon, GOLF — Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, at Duluth, Ga.

MLB

10:30 a.m., MLB — Tampa Bay-Boston OR Philadelphia-Washington

1 p.m., ROOT — Texas at Seattle

5 p.m., ESPN — St.Louis at N.Y.Yankees

NBA

Noon, ABC — NBA Playoffs, first round

2:30 p.m., TNT — NBA Playoffs, first round

5 p.m.,. TNT — NBA Playoffs, first round

7:30 p.m., TNT — NBA Playoffs, first round

NHL

Noon, NBC — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Minnesota at St. Louis

3 p.m., CNBC — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Pittsburgh at Columbus

4 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Montreal at N.Y. Rangers

7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoffs, Edmonto at San Jose

RUGBY

11 a.m., NBCSN — English Premiership, Northampton vs.Saracens

SOCCER

5:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier, Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion

6:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs.Hamburg

8 a.m., NBCSN — Premier, Chelsea at Manchester United

8:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga, Darmstadt vs.Schalke

RADIO

MLB

1 p.m., ESPN 1340 AM — Texas at Seattle

