Mid-Columbia sports calendar published April 11

BASEBALL
▪ The Hanford Flames Baseball Club will hold interviews for all coaching positions. Information: Spence McMurdo, spenmcmurdo@yahoo.com.
▪ The Southridge Bandits will hold tryouts for their A and AA level American Legion teams at 1 p.m. April 23 at Southridge High School. The parent meeting for the selected teams will be at 7 p.m. April 24 in the Southridge High School cafeteria. Contact Brett at 509-948-8502 for more information.
BASKETBALL
▪ The City of Richland is offering open gym for youths and adults. Enter through the south doors at Richland High School’s gym. Fee is $1.50 per person for Richland residents and $2 for nonresidents. Call or text Dave 845-2628 for info.
CONTRACT BRIDGE
▪ American Contract Bridge League Unit 442 meets on the following days and times: Mondays: 12:30 p.m. Three Rivers Beginners Club, director Marilyn Steele (392-2128); 5:30 p.m., Richland Duplicate Club, director Tom Edwards (946-1824); Tuesdays: 12:30 p.m., Kay’s Klub, director Kay Teal (521-2200); also 5:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Bridge Buddies, director Larry Lang (375-3474) standby provided; Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. Hanford Club, director John Van Keuren (627-4416); First Thursday of the month: 6 p.m., Unit 442 game, John Van Keuren (627-4416); Thursdays: 10:30 a.m., Tri-Cities Bridge Buddies, director Larry Lang (375-3474), standby provided; also 5:30 p.m., Three Rivers Duplicate Bridge Club, director Marilyn Steele (392-2128), standby provided. All games are at the Richland Community Center except the 12:30 p.m. Monday game.
PARTY BRIDGE
▪ Party Bridge players meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Richland Community Center. Cards and partners provided. Cost is $1 per session, to be paid at the front desk of the community center. Information: Rose Moore, 509-539-9300; Lewis Smathers, 509-539-6800.
GOLF
▪ The Canyon Lakes Ladies’ & Wine Golf Clinic will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Cost is $20 ($15 for Canyon Lakes Ladies’ Club members) and includes a beverage of your choice. RSVP in the golf shop or call 582-3736.
▪ Canyon Lakes will host the Jaxon Reeder Fundraiser, a two-person scramble beginning with a 1 p.m. shotgun start Saturday, April 15. Proceeds will benefit Jeff Reeder, Shelby Caprai and their baby Jaxon, who will be born with Gastroschisis. Entry fee is $100 ($60 for full-season members) and includes green fee, cart, range balls a meal and entry into the prize fund. Entries must be received by Thursday, April 13. Entry forms can be found by going to www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com. Tournament director Jordan Reeder: 947-2013.
▪ The Canyon Lakes Business League will be every Wednesday evening from April 5-Aug. 16. Cost is $100 per team plus green fees. Each team will be comprised of four players. Substitutes are welcome. Limited to the first 32 teams. For more information, call 582-3736 or go to www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com.
▪ The Canyon Lakes Law Enforcement & Friends League will be every Thursday evening from April 6-Aug. 17. Cost is $50 per two-player team. Substitutes welcome. Limited to the first 20 teams. For more information, call 582-3736 or go to www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com.
▪ Ag World Golf Classic will run June 14 at Canyon Lakes. Register individually ($200) or as a team for the 18-hole scramble at agworldgolf.com or in person at 11 a.m., with shotgun start at 11:45. Event raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest, donating $160,000 in its first three years.
▪ The Horse Heaven Hills Kiwanis Club will hold a benefit golf tournament May 11 at Canyon Lakes for its scholarship and children’s programs. Info: Dawn King 509-750-6440, dawn.king@charter.com or kiwanishorseheavenhills.org.
RUNNING
▪ For a schedule of upcoming running and multi-sport events in the Tri-Cities and local area, go to www.3RRR.org and click on the Calendar section of the 3 Rivers Road Runners website.
SOCCER
▪ The Washington State women’s soccer team will host three camps this summer with registration for each camp under way. The Cougars will host a Soccer Summer Camp (June 19-23 and July 10-14), Junior Elite Residential Camp (July 15-17), and Elite Residential Camp (July 20-23). The Cougars’ camps will be instructed by Washington State soccer coaches and players and are open to both boys and girls. Information and registration: www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps.
▪ Walla Walla Parks & Recreation and the Walla Walla Community College soccer program are teaming up to offer a spring soccer academy for players ages 5-11. The Warrior Soccer Academy will start the week of April 17 and run through the week of May 11 at Walla Walla Community College. Cost of the program is $48. Participants will meet twice a week. Age and gender will determine class dates and times. Registration can be completed at www.wwpr.us. or at the Parks & Recreation Office, 55 E Moore St. For more information, 527-4527.
▪ The Bomber Soccer Academy will host two sessions in June for players (boys and girls) ages 6-13. The first session is June 19-23, while the second session is June 26-30. Sessions run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day and are at Bomber Field in Richland. Cost is $80 for players 6-10, and $90 for players 11-13. Teams of 5 or more will receive $10 per player. Price includes a T-shirt and soccer ball. Proceeds from the camp are used to improve the soccer fields at Richland High School. For more information, call Mark or Heidi Larson at 509-628-0283, or go to bombersoccer.com.
▪ Registration is open for co-ed adult soccer in Walla Walla. All those 16 and over are eligible to participate. The league starts April 16 and runs until late June. All games are played at Mill Creek Sports complex. The cost is $422 per team with the deadline for early registration due by March 31. A late fee of $50 will be added to the team cost if turned in after the due date. Payments can be made to the Parks and Recreation Office, 55 E Moore St. Registration is also available online at www.wwpr.us. Information: 527-4527.
▪ Registration is under way for the UK International Soccer Camp being held July 10-14 at Mill Creek Sports Complex in Walla Walla. Multiple sessions are being offered for players ages 4-18 years and for all skill levels. Half day and full day camp options are available. For session pricing and information, visit the UK International Soccer website. All registrations will be taken on the UK International Soccer website at www.uksoccer.com. For more information, 527-4527.
▪ The Valley Rally 5V5 Tournament will be held June 10-11 at the SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima. Teams of five will compete against others in their respective age brackets, which range from youth to adult. Team registration ranges between $200-$275. For more information, contact Jenna Stratton at 888-978-7696 or https://valleyrally.net.
TARGET SHOOTING
▪ The Rattlesnake Mountain Shooting Facility (RMSF) Rose-Iris General Purpose Range is open to the public for target shooting Wednesday and Friday through Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The RMSF is located near milepost 8 on State Route 225 north of Benton City. Each adult non-member shooter must pay a $10 fee. People under 18 may shoot for free when accompanied by a parent, guardian or grandparent. The Tri-Cities Shooting Association (TCSA) provides a staff of trained Range Safety Officers. The Shotgun Trap and Skeet ranges are open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Wednesdays 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to www.tcsa.info for details.
TRACK AND FIELD
▪ Registration is open for an all-comers track meet in Walla Walla, 3 p.m. May 7 at Martin Field next to Borleske Stadium. Open to kids 12 and under. The cost is $3 if you are preregistered and $5 for on-site registration. You can preregister at the Parks and Recreation Office, 55 E Moore St. Registration is also available online at www.wwpr.us. Information: 527-4527.
YOGA
▪ Yoga Community, 4415 W. Clearwater in Kennewick, is offering a special workshop called Self Care: Finding Calm in Chaos at 5:30 p.m. on May 5. Fee is by donation. Yoga for Scoliosis and Back Care is a 6-week series starting May 4 at 6 p.m. Free is $85 and pre-registration is recommended. YC also offers beginning and advanced classes including Pilates/Yoga Flow (8:30 a.m. Tuesdays), Yin Yoga (5:30 p.m. Tuesdays), Unwind: Yoga to Release Tension (6 p.m. Wednesdays), Deep Stretch Yoga (9 a.m. Fridays) and All Levels Yoga (9 a.m. Saturdays). Drop-in fee is $17. Information: 509-521-4287; www.theyogacommunity.com.
Submit
To submit items, send e-mail to sports@tricityherald.com; mail to: Sports Calendar, 333 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA, 99336; fax to: 582-1510; or deliver to building.
Comments