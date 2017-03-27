Here’s why Gonzaga will win the national championship

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:33 State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has joint press conference with Sen. Ron Wyden

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' film trailer

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:28 Pasco soccer looking for 3rd straight MCC title