Mid-Columbia sports calendar published March 13

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning Pause

1:01 Sage Crest Elementary in Kennewick holds first ever DARE graduation

1:19 Somos East Side Helpers

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:48 Clint Didier calls out Franklin County on road problems

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

0:46 Union Pacific train cars derail in Finley

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription