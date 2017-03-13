Mid-Columbia sports calendar published March 13

BASEBALL
▪ The Hanford Flames Baseball Club will hold interviews for all coaching positions. Information: Spence McMurdo, spenmcmurdo@yahoo.com.
CONTRACT BRIDGE
▪ American Contract Bridge League Unit 442 meets on the following days and times: Mondays: 12:30 p.m. Three Rivers Beginners Club, director Marilyn Steele (392-2128); 5:30 p.m., Richland Duplicate Club, director Tom Edwards (946-1824); Tuesdays: 12:30 p.m., Kay’s Klub, director Kay Teal (521-2200); also 5:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Bridge Buddies, director Larry Lang (375-3474) standby provided; Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. Hanford Club, director John Van Keuren (627-4416); First Thursday of the month: 6 p.m., Unit 442 game, John Van Keuren (627-4416); Thursdays: 10:30 a.m., Tri-Cities Bridge Buddies, director Larry Lang (375-3474), standby provided; also 5:30 p.m., Three Rivers Duplicate Bridge Club, director Marilyn Steele (392-2128), standby provided. All games are at the Richland Community Center.
PARTY BRIDGE
▪ Party Bridge players meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Richland Community Center. Cards and partners provided. Cost is $1 per session, to be paid at the front desk of the community center. Information: Rose Moore, 509-539-9300; Lewis Smathers, 509-539-6800.
DARTS
The Tri-Cities Darting Association’s St. Patty’s Memorial Steel Tip Dart Shoot is March 18 at Espo’s Sports Bar in Kennewick. Action starts at 7 p.m. Fee is $5.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ NFL youth flag football is open to kindergarten through 12th grade. Late registration is available until March 19 and costs $64 for residents, $80 for nonresidents. Register at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., or online at www.richlandparksandrec.com. Info: 509-942-7629.
GOLF
▪ Canyon Lakes Men’s and Ladies’ Club Opening Scramble is March 18, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Deadline to register is 6 p.m. March 15; entry fee of $75 ($50 for members). Sign up at www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com.
▪ The Canyon Lakes Business League will be every Wednesday evening from April 5-Aug. 16. Cost is $100 per team plus green fees. Each team will be comprised of four players. Substitutes are welcome. Limited to the first 32 teams. For more information, call 582-3736 or go to www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com.
▪ The Canyon Lakes Law Enforcement & Friends League will be every Thursday evening from April 6-Aug. 17. Cost is $50 per two-player team. Substitutes welcome. Limited to the first 20 teams. For more information, call 582-3736 or go to www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com.
▪ Columbia Point and Jeff Bender will hold a Friday evening three-week ‘Golf Explored’ clinic beginning March 17. The clinic runs from 5:15-6:45 p.m. Class is limited to the first 10 players — ladies, men and juniors. The clinic will cover all aspects of the game using a system of drills and tools that you as the player take with you for future use during your pre-play and practice sessions. Cost is $75 for the three weeks. For more information, call Columbia Point at 946-0710, or Jeff Bender at 781-1516.
▪ Ag World Golf Classic will run June 14 at Canyon Lakes. Register individually ($200) or as a team for the 18-hole scramble at agworldgolf.com or in person at 11 a.m., with shotgun start at 11:45. Event raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest, donating $160,000 in its first three years.
RUNNING
▪ For a schedule of upcoming running and multi-sport events in the Tri-Cities and local area, go to www.3RRR.org and click on the Calendar section of the 3 Rivers Road Runners website.
SOCCER
▪ The Washington State women’s soccer team will host three camps this summer with registration for each camp under way. The Cougars will host a Soccer Summer Camp (June 19-23 and July 10-14), Junior Elite Residential Camp (July 15-17), and Elite Residential Camp (July 20-23). The Cougars’ camps will be instructed by Washington State soccer coaches and players and are open to both boys and girls. Information and registration: www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps.
SOFTBALL
▪ Umpire meetings will be held for veteran officials and those interested in becoming an umpire. Meetings are: For new to third-year umps, 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Cascade Natural Gas at 200 No. Union St. in Kennewick; for veteran umpires, 7 p.m. Thursdays at the same location. Info: Steve Kelley at 509-366-0345.
▪ Registration for the 2017 season of Blue Mountain Girls Softball is available online and in the Walla Walla Parks & Recreation office. Divisions are T-ball (ages 5-6), coach pitch (7-8), modified fastpitch (9-10) and standard ASA fastpitch (11-12). Cost is $55 for ages 7-12 and $40 for ages 5-6. Registration: www.wwpr.us or at the Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Office, 55 E. Moore St. Interested coaching volunteers may contact Parks & Rec at 527-4527 or go to www.wwpr.us to complete a coaching interest form.
▪ Registration is open for the adult men’s and co-ed softball league. All those 16 and over are eligible to participate. Each team will play a 20-game season, including the league tournament, at Mill Creek Sportsplex. League play will begin in early May and continue through July. Registration fees for teams in the 2017 league are $1,020 per team which includes player fees. Team registration fees are due by April 3 to the Parks and Recreation Office, 55 E Moore St. Registration is also available online at www.wwpr.us. Information: 527-4527.
TARGET SHOOTING
▪ The Rattlesnake Mountain Shooting Facility (RMSF) Rose-Iris General Purpose Range is open to the public for target shooting Wednesday and Friday through Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The RMSF is located near milepost 8 on State Route 225 north of Benton City. Each adult non-member shooter must pay a $10 fee. People under 18 may shoot for free when accompanied by a parent, guardian or grandparent. The Tri-Cities Shooting Association (TCSA) provides a staff of trained Range Safety Officers. The Shotgun Trap and Skeet ranges are open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Wednesdays 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to www.tcsa.info for details.
TRACK AND FIELD
TrackTown Youth League will hold a free all-comers meet at Hermiston High School on March 28. Meet begins at 4 p.m., with check-in from 3-3:45. Open to boys and girls ages 7-14. Register at tracktownyouthleague.com, or the day of the meet between 3-3:30 p.m. No previous experience is necessary to participate in any of the five events: 100, 400 and 1,500 meters, long jump and turbojav. Top finishers advance to the championship meet June 10 in Eugene, following the NCAA Championships at the University of Oregon.
ULTIMATE FRISBEE
▪ Co-Ed Ultimate Frisbee League registration deadline is April 6. The league will run Thursdays beginning April 13. Minimum of one female on the field at all times. Information: Pascoparksandrec.com or 509-545-3456.
WATER SPORTS
▪ The Tri-Cities Outrigger Canoe Club starts its 2017 season at 2:30 p.m. March 19 with an informational meeting for potential paddlers at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. The club races Polynesian-style outrigger canoes along the Columbia River and across the Northwest. The club trains Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:45 p.m., and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. at Columbia Park West in Richland. The first team paddle is April 1. For more information, go to www.tricitiesoutrigger.org or search for the club on Facebook.
YOGA
▪ Yoga Community, 4415 W. Clearwater in Kennewick, is offering a special workshop called Yoga for Scoliosis from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25. Cost is $45. YC also offers beginning and advanced classes including Pilates/Yoga Flow (8:30 a.m. Tuesdays), Yin Yoga (5:30 p.m. Tuesdays), Unwind: Yoga to Release Tension (6 p.m. Wednesdays), Deep Stretch Yoga (9 a.m. Fridays) and All Levels Yoga (9 a.m. Saturdays). Drop-in fee is $17. Information: 509-521-4287; www.theyogacommunity.com.
