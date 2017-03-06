EWU’s Hodgins named to Big Sky women’s basketball first team

Eastern Washington junior forward Delaney Hodgins (Chiawana) was named to the All-Big Sky first team.
Hodgins finished the regular season as the conference’s second-leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game, and is on a 14-game double-digit scoring streak. She earned second-team all-conference and All-Big Sky tourney team honors last season, and was named the conference’s 2014-15 Most Outstanding Freshman.
Combined with second-team selections Tisha Phillips and Ashli Payne, the Eagles had the highest scoring trio in the Big Sky this season, as the teammates averaged 43.7 points per game to lead EWU to a 12-6 conference record (17-12 overall) for a No. 4 seed in this week’s Big Sky tournament.
