March 4, 2017 7:54 PM

Forrest leads Lausanne to its second boys state title

By CHIP CIRILLO Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tournament MVP Schyler Forrest, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Lausanne to its second state title with a 64-55 win over Franklin Road Academy in the Tennessee Division II-A boys championship at Allen Arena on Saturday night.

Lausanne (23-8), which also won the DII championship in 2013, won 19 of its last 24 after a 3-3 start. FRA (25-11) finished second for the third time in four years, including runner-up showings in 2014 and 2016.

Jack Doherty, a 6-4 Richmond football signee, and Brennan Crook led the Panthers with 15 points apiece. Doherty had a team-high seven rebounds.

Lausanne led by one point before closing the first half with a 15-4 run to stretch its lead to 37-25.

James Babb, a 6-6 forward who finished with 11 points, capped the run with a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Lynx held a comfortable lead most of the second half.

