Sydney FC closes in on A-League's minor premiership

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him Pause

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

1:07 East Benton County History Museum to re-open following reorganization of displays

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)