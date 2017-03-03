Olson short-handed goal helps North Dakota beat Miami (Ohio)

North Dakota scored every way possible Friday to keep its home playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 National Collegiate Hockey Conference win over Miami (Ohio).
Trevor Olson's short-handed goal in the second period broke a 2-2 tie and guaranteed the Fighting Hawks (17-14-3, 10-12-1-1) will go into the season's final night at least tied for the fourth and final home playoff spot.
UND has 32 points with one game remaining. It started the night tied for fourth place with Nebraska-Omaha, which was playing top-ranked Denver, and one point ahead of St. Cloud State.
If UND wins on Saturday, it is guaranteed a first-round playoff series at home for the 15th straight season.
Ludwig Hoff scored on the power play in the first period and Tyson Jost scored with the teams skating 4-on-4 in the second.
"We found a way to win," UND coach Brad Berry said. "I think our guys have been through it more than a few times, giving up a lead and chasing. All parts of the game were strong."
Kiefer Sherwood gave the RedHawks (9-17-7, 5-13-5-2) a 1-0 lead, with an assist from a linesman. Casey Johnson's pass for UND hit a linesman and the puck bounced to center ice where it turned into a 3-on-2 break. Sherwood capped the rush at 7:38.
North Dakota tied the game on a power-play goal by Hoff at 17:49.
Miami led twice but UND came back each time.
Gordie Green's seventh goal of the season at 10:39 of the second broke the tie. Green found himself with a loose puck after a blocked shot and lifted it past Cam Johnson. Sherwood took the initial shot and got the assist.
North Dakota's Jost snapped a wrist shot over the glove of Miami goalie Ryan Larkin at 13:54. Jost's 14th goal of the season with the teams skating 4-on-4 tied it at 2-2. But it didn't stay tied for long.
The Fighting Hawks' Olson scored short-handed on a breakaway at 18:20 for a 3-2 UND lead.
"I'm glad he got a clear lane to the net. He obviously got a good look," Berry said. "That was a huge goal."
The RedHawks are 1-9-2 in their last 12 games and winless in their last six. This was the only game during the winless streak that Miami was tied at some point in the third period.
The Fighting Hawks, who outshot Miami 41-16, won for just the sixth time this season when scoring less than four goals.
Cam Johnson made 14 saves for UND, which put 16 shots on Miami goalie Larkin. The RedHawks' goalie made 38 saves.
