Springville tops Turkey Valley for 1A state championship

Mikayla Nachazel scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Springville shut down Turkey Valley 45-36 Friday night to win its second consecutive Class 1A state championship.
Rylee Menster added 14 points and four assists for the Orioles (25-2), who won their third title overall and became the first 1A team to repeat since Rock Valley in 2002 and 2003. It was a rematch of last year's championship game, which Springville won 48-47.
Springville also won the state title in 2008.
Nachazel, a 5-foot-11 junior, had a double-double by halftime (10 and 10) and was voted captain of the all-tournament team for the second straight year.
Shelby Reicks and Sadie Nymeyer each scored 13 points for Turkey Valley (22-3), which made a late run after falling behind by 14 but couldn't get the stops it needed to climb all the way back.
The game was similar to the regular-season meeting between the two, a 40-27 Springville victory. The defenses dug in and challenged the offenses to find good shots.
Springville finally got rolling in the third quarter. Nachazel and Menster each contributed four points as the Orioles closed the quarter with a 10-2 run to go up 31-17.
But just when it looked as if Springville had total control, Turkey Valley stormed back. Reicks converted a 3-point play to start the final quarter and Nymeyer knocked down three 3-pointers, cutting the lead to 35-31 with 1:57 left.
Nachazel was on the bench during that run after getting her fourth foul. When she returned, she immediately found Menster for a layup that made it 37-31 and the Orioles sank eight of 10 free throws in the final 1:13 to finish off their title.
Menster and Reicks joined Nachazel on the all-tournament team along with Sophia Peppers of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Kingsley-Pierson's Addison Hirschman and Marquette Catholic's Marissa Schroeder, who scored 38 points in a quarterfinal loss to Kingsley-Pierson.
