McCowan lifts No. 6 Mississippi St women over LSU, 78-61

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him Pause

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:01 Kevin Mathew Phillips sentenced to 8 years for stabbing father

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

3:15 Mr. Movie interviews 'The Shack' author Paul Young

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream