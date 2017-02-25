Weninger has 22 saves in 3-0 shutout of North Dakota

Sophomore goalie Evan Weninger made 22 saves and Austin Ortega had a goal and two assists as Nebraska-Omaha beat North Dakota 3-0 for a split of their National Collegiate Hockey Conference series.
With Saturday's win, the Mavericks moved back into a fourth-place tie with UND with two games remaining. The top four teams earn home ice for the NCHC playoffs.
Weninger replaced freshman Alex Blankenburg, who gave up half a dozen goals in Friday's 6-4 UND win. North Dakota made it easy on him through two periods. The Fighting Hawks had one shot on goal in the second period and six in the first.
UND (16-14-3, 9-12-1-1) had 15 shots on goal in the third but never solved Weninger and suffered its fifth shutout of the season.
David Pope scored in the first and Riley Alferd in the third. Ortega scored an empty-net goal late for the Mavericks (16-13-5, 9-11-2-0 NCHC).
UND goalie Cam Johnson made 24 saves.
