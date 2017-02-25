Thompson gets 20, helps Winter Haven girls defend 8A title

Tatianna Thompson had 20 points to lead Winter Haven to a 72-65 win over Hollywood South Broward in the Florida girls basketball Class 8A championship game Saturday.
Winter Haven (27-4) had to hold off a fourth-period rally from South Broward to earn its second consecutive state championship.
The Blue Devils went on a 16-6 run in the second period to take a 38-25 lead into halftime and extended it to 54-38 after three periods.
South Broward (29-4) trailed by double digits most of the game but starting chipping away at the deficit in the fourth and Natalia Leaks scored on an inside basket to cap an 11-3 run and make the score 62-57 with 3:03 left.
But Winter Haven pushed it back to 67-57 with some free throws and a basket from Sharajah Collins. The Blue Devils were able to close out the game from there with free throws.
Diamond Battles had 15 points for Winter Haven while Collins and Melijah Sullivan added 11 points apiece. Tianna Ayulo had 16 points and five rebounds and Shante Walker had nine points and 17 rebounds for South Broward.
