Shaw's OT goal gives Canadiens 14th straight win over Leafs

Andrew Shaw scored 1:06 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat Toronto 3-2 on Saturday night for their 14th consecutive victory over the Maple Leafs.
Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk had the other goals for the Canadiens, who increased their Atlantic Division lead to four points over Ottawa and five on Toronto. They are 3-7-1 in the last 11 games and 2-2-0 under new coach Claude Julien.
Carey Price stopped 32 shots for Montreal, including a breakaway by Auston Matthews in overtime. The 19-year-old Matthews scored twice to reach 30 goals in his rookie season, and Frederik Andersen was sharp with 25 saves for Toronto.
Looking for their first win over Montreal since January 2014, the Maple Leafs got on the board first with a strange goal midway through the opening period.
Matthews drove into the Canadiens zone with speed, pulled up and fired a shot that pinged off the outstretched stick and then arm of Alexei Emelin before bouncing off the ice and in between the pads of Price.
The goal was Matthews' 11th to open a game this season — tops among NHL players. Jake Gardiner had an assist on the play, giving him a career-high 32 points.
Matthews had two chances to score earlier in the period, but was denied both times by Price.
Struggling to score these days, Montreal nearly evened it up with 55 seconds left in the first. Pacioretty, who leads the team in goals and points, redirected a shot that crept through the pads of Andersen before striking the post.
Pacioretty celebrated for a moment, thinking the puck had crossed the line.
The Canadiens entered the night with only 13 goals in their previous 10 games.
"There's still a little bit of (a) lack of confidence there as far as not being able to score," Julien said before the game. "But we've addressed a lot of things that we hope is going to turn those things around. We're very capable of being better."
Pacioretty tied it 7:29 into the second on a Canadiens power play. It was just the third power-play goal this month for Montreal.
Toronto looked to be in fine position moments before the goal, but Zach Hyman held onto the puck in the neutral zone for one extra second and had it swiped. The Canadiens struck back quickly with Galchenyuk feeding the team's captain for a one-timer, his 29th goal this season.
Pacioretty came close to scoring again shortly after, but his breakaway attempt was stopped by Andersen.
Galchenyuk gave Montreal the lead at 16:21 when he beat Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri for positioning around the net and deposited a pass from Nikita Nesterov.
Matthews tied it 2-all 1:19 into the third, just getting his stick on a feed from Hyman. Matthews joined Wendel Clark and Daniel Marois as the only Maple Leafs rookies to score 30 goals. The American center also pulled even with Winnipeg's Patrik Laine for the NHL lead among rookies in goals and points (54).
Montreal put some pressure on the Maple Leafs following the goal, but Andersen stood tall as an excitable crowd packed with fans of both squads howled. The 27-year-old goalie stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third.
Matthews nearly completed a hat trick in overtime, but his breakaway attempt was stopped by Price's blocker.
NOTES: The Maple Leafs played without Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak. Marner missed his fifth straight game with an apparent right shoulder injury. ... Matthews needs five goals to break Clark's rookie franchise record of 34.
UP NEXT
Canadiens: Monday night at New Jersey.
Maple Leafs: Tuesday night at San Jose.
