Arizona State women put USC away with 4th-quarter run

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick Pause

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:01 Take a ride in a vintage 1928 airliner

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

0:38 Elderly Richland man found after being stuck in mud overnight