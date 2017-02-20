Sports

February 20, 2017 6:24 PM

Defending champ Querrey wins opening match at Delray Beach

The Associated Press
DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

Defending champion Sam Querrey of the United States began his Delray Beach Open title defense Monday with a victory over Dudi Sela of Israel.

Querrey, the No. 4 seed, was leading 6-2, 2-1 when Sela retired. Querrey, ranked 35th in the world, advanced to a second-round match with either Jared Donaldson or Mikhail Kukushkin.

No. 8 seed Kyle Edmund of Great Britain also advanced Monday with a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Adrian Mannarino of France. Edmund next plays Yen-Hsun Lu, who came from behind to beat Bjorn Fratangelo 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan won his first-round match 6-3, 6-3 over qualifier Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium. Nishioka will next face either No. 5 seed Steve Johnson or Stefan Kozlov.

Taylor Fritz of the United States won 6-4, 6-4 over Akira Santillan of Japan to advance to a second-round matchup with either No. 2 seed Ivo Karlovic or Donald Young.

