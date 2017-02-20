Quick fix: Zeman turns last-place Pescara around in 3 days

1:35 Robotic-assisted bariatric surgery comes to the Tri-Cities Pause

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:01 Tiger chase ends with 2017 Super Bowl pick

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state