Ekholm scores in 3rd, Predators beat Blue Jackets 4-3

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together Pause

1:35 Robotic-assisted bariatric surgery comes to the Tri-Cities

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:03 For one rider, the best part of TROT is simple — riding the horses

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading