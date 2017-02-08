‘It’s been crazy’: Super Bowl Twitter bet lands college guy a date with tennis star

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno Pause

0:31 Pasco water main break

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

2:36 The best celebrity cameos of Super Bowl 51 commercials