Italy's Innerhofer out injured from ski world championships

1:17 Tri-City Union Gospel Mission and Grace Clinc form medical services partnership Pause

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Tiger chase ends with 2017 Super Bowl pick

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend

1:58 This week's statistical stars