Cameroon champion of Africa again, denies Egypt 8th title

1:01 Tiger chase ends with 2017 Super Bowl pick Pause

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:37 Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state