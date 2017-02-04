Smith, Hughes combine for 10 3s, Georgia Southern beats ULM

0:43 Kamiakin NHS students leave donated warm hats, mittens and gloves in Columbia Park Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:15 VIDEO: Head-on collision kills two on Highway 14 east of Paterson

1:02 Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball