St. Cloud State adds to North Dakota woes with 3-1 win

St. Cloud State goalie Jeff Smith made 28 saves on Friday to lead the Huskies past struggling North Dakota 3-1 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Smith allowed just a power-play goal to Tucker Poolman midway through the third period.
St. Cloud State got two fluke goals and another that struck a North Dakota player. Jacob Benson's goal from below the goal line hit the back of the blocker of UND goalie Matt Hrynkiw and went in. Ryan Poehling's goal, 28 seconds after Poolman's, was a deflection off Poehling's facemask.
UND (14-11-3, 7-9-1-1 NCHC) dropped to 2-7-2 in its last 11 games at home. It has lost three straight home games.
Hrynkiw had 16 saves in his second career start.
Poolman's goal kept the defending NCAA national champion from being shut out for two straight games for the first time in program history, dating back to 1946.
St. Cloud State (13-13-1, 7-9-1-0) lost 4-0 and 3-0 to UND earlier this season at SCSU.
