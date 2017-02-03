Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic

1:17 Ice Harbor Dam navigation locks gate hoist machinery replacement project Pause

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:32 Manatee-Sarasota medicial community pushes for more adolescents to get vaccinated against HPV

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state