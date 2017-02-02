Star autographs take 21st century twist for social media

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky Pause

1:17 Ice Harbor Dam navigation locks gate hoist machinery replacement project

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off