Big 12 Signing Day Capsules

1:15 VIDEO: Head-on collision kills two on Highway 14 east of Paterson Pause

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

4:08 Video shows RideKC bus rider beating alleged attacker with cane