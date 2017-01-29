Federer savors unexpected title over long-time rival Nadal

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player Pause

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:35 Chinese Spring Festival Gala

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:16 Meet the new baby of the Camel Safari in Bellingham

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of Sierra snow piled up on road in 1 minute

0:11 A time for snow angels

2:37 Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'