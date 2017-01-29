Payet rejoins Marseille after forcing move from West Ham

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of Sierra snow piled up on road in 1 minute Pause

1:35 Chinese Spring Festival Gala

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:11 A time for snow angels

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night