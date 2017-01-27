Canada leads No. 13 UCLA women over No. 16 Arizona State

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off Pause

1:34 Upgraded Tri-Cities Airport terminal is ready for prime time

2:37 Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'