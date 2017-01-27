Gymnasts flock to Tri-Cities for Ostboe Memorial meet

Gymnasts from around the Pacific Northwest will compete in the Tri-Cities this weekend at the Rod Ostboe Memorial Gymnastsics Invitational.
Ostboe, who died in 2012, worked in the Richland School District for 30 years as a teacher and coach. In his honor, Garland’s Gymnastics will host more than 400 athletes from Washington, Oregon and Idaho for United States of America Gymnastics-sanctioned competitions Saturday and Sunday at the The Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
Competitions will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, and will feature Junior Olympics and XCEL gymnasts. The upper level gymnasts will compete at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $6 for students and seniors, $12 for adults and children 5 years old and younger get in free. Following competition on both days, Garland’s Gymnastics will have its recreational gymnasts aged 3-18 put on a production of “The Show.”
