January 21, 2017 7:11 PM

Winthrop's defense swarms Liberty in 61-48 win

The Associated Press
LYNCHBURG, Va.

Anders Broman set career highs with six 3-pointers and 19 points, Keon Johnson added 16 points and six rebounds, and Winthrop took sole possession of first place in the Big South with a 61-48 win over Liberty on Saturday night.

Broman was 6 of 8 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (15-4, 7-1), who have won six in a row and 11 of 12.

Liberty (11-10, 6-2) entered the game shooting 43.6 percent from the field, but the Flames made just 5 of 26 first-half field goal attempts (19.2 percent), including 1-of-15 3-pointers. They finished 17 of 51 overall (33.3 percent).

Winthrop led 26-15 at the break. Johnson's layup with 15:31 left to play gave the Eagles a 33-22 lead, and the Flames trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

Ryan Kemrite led Liberty with 15 points and Lovell Cabbil added 11.

Liberty's 15 first-half points are the fewest the Flames have scored in a half this season and the fewest Winthrop has allowed.

