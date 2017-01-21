Minnesota's Game and Fish Fund faces looming budget deficit

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball Pause

1:14 An Icy Time

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:06 Trump Inauguration parade highlights

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

2:37 When it's cold outside, but warm inside, ice dams cause roof damage