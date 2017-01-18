The Latest: Murray hits practice court after scary tumble

0:39 Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities Pause

2:25 Threatened alligator snapping turtles rehabilitated in Texas, released into the wild

1:43 Prepping for inaugural pot protest

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:11 A time for snow angels

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:24 Marriage proposal at Washington state cemetery