Australian Open quotes: Rafael Nadal says no plans to retire

1:34 Tri-City pastor on the road to healing — and so grateful Pause

0:16 Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:11 A time for snow angels

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike