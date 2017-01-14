Sports

January 14, 2017 10:27 PM

Oklahoma native Bell wins Chili Bowl

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
TULSA, Okla.

Christopher Bell won the main race at the Chili Bowl on Saturday night.

Bell won the event at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, just a two-hour drive from his hometown of Norman.

Daryn Pittman, of nearby Owasso, finished second. Justin Grant, who won the Friday feature, finished third, and Tanner Thorson was fourth.

The race capped five days of indoor dirt-track racing.

Two-time defending champion Rico Abreu started at the back of the field and finished 11th. NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. finished 16th.

