Parker, Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past Heat, 116-108

0:16 Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland Pause

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:50 Tonie Reiboldt, Horse Heaven Hills Middle School teacher, charged with 3 felony sex crimes

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY