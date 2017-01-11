Sports

January 11, 2017 5:27 PM

Hot start carries Houston to 74-58 win over East Carolina

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, N.C.

Rob Gray scored 19 points, Armoni Brooks had 15 and Houston took control early and defeated East Carolina 74-58 on Wednesday night.

Wes Van Beck added 13 points on a perfect night of shooting and Damyean Dotson has 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (13-4, 4-1 American).

Gray had 13 points, Brooks — who matched his career high— and Dotson, each had 12 points in the first half when Houston rolled to a 47-25 lead. The Cougars shot 54.5 percent (18 of 33) and were a blistering 11 of 16 from 3-point range. All of Dotson's points came on 3-pointers.

Houston scored the first nine points of the game on 3s and made its first six. Van Beck, Gray and Brooks each finished with three treys and Van Beck added a shot inside the arc and a pair of free throws.

East Carolina (9-8, 1-4), which lost its fourth straight, shot 29 percent in the first half, going 1 of 11 from 3-point range. The Pirates finished 3 of 22 behind the arc but outscored Houston 21-5 from the foul line.

Kentrell Barkley had 13 points for East Carolina and Caleb White and Andre Washington 12 each with Washington grabbing 11 rebounds.

