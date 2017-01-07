Boise State beats San Diego State 78-66

Boise State's Chandler Hutchison (15) moves the ball against San Diego State's Jeremy Hemsley (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
San Diego State's Dakarai Allen, left, defends a steal from Boise State's Chandler Hutchison during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
San Diego State's Zylan Cheatham moves the ball around Boise State's Robin Jorch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Boise State's Chandler Hutchison (15) moves the ball past San Diego State's Dakarai Allen (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Boise State's Justinian Jessup, right, moves the ball past San Diego State's Trey Kell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
San Diego State's Trey Kell moves the ball past Boise State's Justinian Jessup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Boise State's Zach Haney (11) defends the ball from San Diego State's Valentine Izundu during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Boise State's James Reid (55) moves the ball against San Diego State's Matt Shrigley (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Boise State's Zach Haney dunks past San Diego State's Max Hoetzel (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Boise State's James Reid (55) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Boise State's Paris Austin (30) looks to the basket past San Diego State's Jeremy Hemsley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Boise State won 78-66.
Boise State's Nick Duncan (13) moves the ball against San Diego State's Trey Kell (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Boise State won 78-66.
Boise State's James Reid (55) defends the ball from San Diego State's Trey Kell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Boise State won 78-66.
San Diego State's Trey Kell (3) shoots past Boise State's Zach Haney (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Boise State won 78-66.
