Women's Top 25 Capsules

Kalani Brown had 17 points and nine rebounds and Alexis Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds to help No. 2 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 86-50 on Saturday.
Lauren Cox had 13 points and nine rebounds as Baylor (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) won its 13th straight game.
Karli Wheeler scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (12-3, 2-2).
The Lady Bears used a 21-7 run spanning the first and second quarters for a 29-13 lead. At that point, Oklahoma State had made just 6 of 26 shots, while Baylor was shooting 13 for 18. Baylor closed the first half with a 12-2 burst that made it 46-19.
NO. 3 MARYLAND 96, NORTHWESTERN 65
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brionna Jones had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 18 points and Maryland routed Northwestern.
The Terrapins (15-1, 3-0 Big Tenm) scored the first six points and never trailed in their third straight lopsided victory since an 87-81 loss to top-ranked UConn.
Freshman Destiny Slocum added 16 points for Maryland. Nia Coffey scored 22 points for Northwestern (13-4, 2-2).
NO. 11 OHIO STATE 96, MICHIGAN 87
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points and Ohio State survived a record-breaking day by Michigan's Katelynn Flaherty.
Flaherty had a career-high 38 points, hitting a school-record eight 3-pointers. Michigan (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten) made a season-best 13 3s on 25 attempts.
Stephanie Mavunga helped control the inside for the Buckeyes (14-4, 4-0), finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Ohio State hada 47-34 rebounding advantage.
NO. 15 TEXAS 83, TCU 54
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joyner Holmes had 18 points, Kelsey Lang grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, and Texas routed TCU for its eighth straight victory.
Holmes was 9 of 16 from the field. Brooke McCarty added 16 points and five assists for Texas (10-4, 4-0 Big 12). Ariel Atkins had 14 points, and Lang chipped in six.
Toree Thompson scored 12 points for TCU (9-7, 0-4).
NO. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 84, TULSA 68
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kitija Laksa scored 37 points to lead South Florida past Tulsa.
Laksa was 13-of-25 shooting, making seven 3-pointers, and just missed tying her previous career best of 38 points set against SMU a year ago to the day.
Laksa hit six 3-pointers in the first half in scoring 24 points to lead the Bulls (13-1, 2-0 American) to a 13-point halftime lead. Maria Jespersen added 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Kendrian Elliott led Tulsa (5-11 1-2) with 14 points.
NO. 25 KANSAS STATE 68, TEXAS TECH 54
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Freshman Eternati Willock scored nine of her season-high 13 points in the first half to help Kansas State beat Texas Tech.
Willock was 5-of-11 shooting with eight rebounds in 26 minutes. Kindred Wesemann added 11 points fpr the Wildcats (12-4, 1-2 Big 12). Arella Guirantes scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders (10-5, 2-2).
