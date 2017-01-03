Sports

January 3, 2017 4:51 PM

Southern Indiana city to fell more than 100 dead trees

The Associated Press
PRINCETON, Ind.

A southwestern Indiana city is giving the axe to more than 100 dead, rotting trees that pose a public safety hazard.

Princeton Building Commissioner Clint Smith says residents in the city about 25 miles north of Evansville will receive 48-hour notice before trees near their homes come down.

Smith tells the Princeton Daily Clarion (http://bit.ly/2ih5Qhq ) the city "is just trying to do some preventative maintenance."

He says city officials have received complaints about nearly every tree on its tree-cutting list.

Crews will only be cutting down trees that are between public streets and sidewalks, an area that's considered a city easement. The tree-cutting effort starts Jan. 9 and will take about a month. The downed trees will be cut up and hauled away.

