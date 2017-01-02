Man United beats 10-man West Ham for 6th successive win

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family in Florida Pause

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:31 Public service announcement encourages jury service to bring justice

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

1:24 Fatal shooting investigation on South Myrtle Avenue in Pasco