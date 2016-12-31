Kings hold on for 3-2 win over Sharks behind Carter's goal

0:31 Public service announcement encourages jury service to bring justice Pause

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:44 'Jackie' movie trailer

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

1:24 Marriage proposal at Washington state cemetery

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:24 Fatal shooting investigation on South Myrtle Avenue in Pasco