Sports

December 31, 2016 6:06 PM

Onwuasor, McGee set career highs in SUU's 93-80 win over NAU

The Associated Press
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Randy Onwuasor had 37 points and James McGee had 32, both career highs, and Southern Utah beat Northern Arizona 93-80 in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

McGee's 3-pointer with 4:58 left gave the Thunderbirds (3-11) a double-digit lead for good at 82-70. They extended to their largest lead at 89-74 and snapped a seven-game skid.

Onwuasor made 7 of 11 from 3-point range and grabbed 12 rebounds. McGee made 6 of 8 from behind the arc and Southern Utah made 16 of 29.

Southern Utah took the lead for good at 60-59 on Onwuasor's dunk with 12:23 left the second half. That sparked an 11-1 run which Onwuasor capped at 69-60 on a 3-pointer with 9:36 left.

Jordyn Martin had 27 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lumberjacks (3-11). JoJo Anderson added 18 points, and Mike Green and Brooks DeBisschop scored 10 each.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kamiakin football team heads to state

View more video

Sports Videos