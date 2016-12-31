Poganski's 2 goals to lead N. Dakota to a 3-1 win over Union

Austin Poganski scored two goals and Cam Johnson made 32 saves as North Dakota beat Union College 3-1 Saturday in a game between top-10 men's hockey teams.
Poganski scored 11 seconds into the game and with 24 seconds left to play for the Fighting Hawks (10-6-3). Shane Gersich also scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season.
Johnson flirted with his fourth shutout before Spencer Foo scored with the Dutchmen (14-4-2) skating with an extra attacker late in the third period.
Union goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos made 26 saves.
The 10th-ranked Dutchmen had won their previous six games, all on the road.
The eighth-ranked Fighting Hawks extended their unbeaten streak when leading after two periods to 84 games (79-0-5). Their last loss when leading after two periods was Nov. 1, 2013.
