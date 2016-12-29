Federal lawsuit against Philadelphia union boss is withdrawn

A nonunion electrical contractor has withdrawn the federal racketeering lawsuit he filed against a powerful Philadelphia labor leader after the two fought at a work site earlier this year.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2itbACp ) lawyers for Joshua Keesee said Wednesday that they plan to refile the claim against John Dougherty if they can find more evidence to help their case.
Dougherty, known in Philadelphia as "Johnny Doc," is the head of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98.
Keesee alleged that Dougherty broke his nose in a January brawl sparked by Local 98's opposition to the use of nonunion labor at a construction site.
The union boss always maintained that Keesee was the aggressor.
Dougherty remains the focus of an FBI investigation into nearly all aspects of the union's operations.
