Sports

December 28, 2016 5:11 PM

UAB beats Miles 98-66 behind Cokley's 21 points

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Chris Cokley scored 21 points, William Lee added 18 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and UAB closed its non-conference season Wednesday with a 98-66 win over Division II Miles College.

Dirk Williams scored 17 points with four 3-pointers, Deion Lavender made a career-high 11 assists, and Javien Williams added 14 points for the Blazers (7-6), who made 11 of 20 from behind the arc (55 percent) and outrebounded the Golden Bears 46-30.

Trailing by 20 at halftime, Sheldon Wright scored two 3-pointers amid a 10-2 run and the Golden Bears closed to 48-36, but UAB used a 9-0 run in which Cokley scored four points to build a 34-point lead at the 3:26 mark.

All 11 Blazers who play scored at least three points and UAB outscored Miles 48-30 in the paint.

Wright scored 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting for Miles, who was held to 36.8 percent from the floor.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kamiakin football team heads to state

View more video

Sports Videos