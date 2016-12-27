Harden, Rockets top Mavs 123-107 in technical-marred game

6:33 Hank Sauer reads Polar Express Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:04 Washington State Department of Transportation goat patrol adds four new 'weed warriors' to crew

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies