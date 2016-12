Penn State, USC enjoy Rose Bowl perks after turmoil

1:04 Washington State Department of Transportation goat patrol adds four new 'weed warriors' to crew Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

6:33 Hank Sauer reads Polar Express

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities