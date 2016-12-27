Rams decide against late-season position switch for Robinson

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump Pause

6:33 Hank Sauer reads Polar Express

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:04 Washington State Department of Transportation goat patrol adds four new 'weed warriors' to crew

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

2:06 Robot surgery at Trios Southrdige Hospital using Da Vinci Surgical System

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies