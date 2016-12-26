Monday's Sports in Brief

6:33 Hank Sauer reads Polar Express Pause

2:06 Robot surgery at Trios Southrdige Hospital using Da Vinci Surgical System

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:16 Scene of Van Giesen Street wreck where motorcyclist was killed

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend

1:58 This week's statistical stars

3:57 Soccer playoffs down to semifinals