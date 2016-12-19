Mississippi State beats Southern Miss 86-44

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run Pause

0:18 Neighborhood of home invasion robbery in east Kennewick

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:12 HAPO and KPD handing out cash instead of tickets

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:22 Prosecution opening statement at assault trial for Rory Alan Star

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving